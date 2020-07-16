Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty writes to Amit Shah, urges CBI probe into actor's suicide

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and urged for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his suicide case. She has written to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting to initiate a CBI enquiry in the "interest of justice".

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months. His suicide case is being currently investigated by Mumbai Police.

In her post shared on Twitter and Instagram, Rhea addressed herself as Sushant's girlfriend and wrote, "Respected Amit Shah sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government. However, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step - Rhea Chakraborty. Satyameva Jayate."

Take a look at her post here:

Sushant and Rhea were often spotted together in and about Mumbai but had never acknowledged their relationship publically. It was on Sushant's one-month death anniversary on Tuesday that the actress finally spoke about him in a heart-wrenching post. She also changed her display picture (DP) of WhatsApp to a selfie with Sushant.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea has been subjected to a lot of trolling and abuse on social media. Earlier today, she revealed about receiving rape and murder threats on Instagram and has also been told to "commit suicide" or else she would be "killed".

Rhea shared a screenshot of the message she received and added that she has been called a "gold-digger, a murderer" and also "slut-shamed" earlier.

Rhea was also interrogated by the Mumbai Police as part of the investigation after Sushant's death. Apart from Rhea, some of Sushant's family members, his friends, work associates and house helps were also called to record their statements.