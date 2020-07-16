Sushant Singh Rajput's relative welcomes Pappu Yadav's letter to Amit Shah requesting CBI probe

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide allegedly is being probed by the Mumbai police at present. It has been over a month and actor's fans are in no mood to let go off the social media campaign demanding CBI enquiry into the case. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Backing the public sentiment, former Bihar MP, Pappu Yadav had written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting for a CBI probe to ensure a fair enquiry. And in response to his letter, Amit Shah forwarded the request to the concerned department.

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं! बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था। उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

Sushant's relative Nilotpal told Zee News that Pappu Yadav's initiative and in fact BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a CBI enquiry into Sushant's case is welcomed by the actor's family. He said, "people close to Sushant also demand a CBI probe into the case although, amid the deadly novel coronavirus scare, it is unclear how long will it take."

He added that there seems to be something fishy the way the actor's society had no information about the party which reportedly took place at Sushant's place on June 13 night. Nilotpal said, "Why didn't the society object to it? Why didn't anyone wait till Sushant's sister came as the key was not there? He also asked why weren't the neighbours called?

He said there are any questions which need to be probed, and therefore, a fair enquiry is needed.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have investigated over 34 people in connection with the actor and recorded their statement.