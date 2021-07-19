हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh urges Wikipedia to change cause of actor's death from 'suicide by hanging'

Priyanka Singh, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter on Monday to urge Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site.

Sushant&#039;s sister Priyanka Singh urges Wikipedia to change cause of actor&#039;s death from &#039;suicide by hanging&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Priyanka Singh, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter on Monday to urge Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site.

At the time of publishing this report, Wikipedia mentions the actor's death as "suicide by hanging".

Priyanka, who is a lawyer by profession, says Sushant's death is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and hence it should be mentioned as "under investigation".

"I am Sushant's sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today's world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Priyanka tweeted on Monday.

"My demand from @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales is: Firstly, as the investigation is still ongoing in Sushant's death case by top Indian agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on wiki page should be changed from 'suicide by hanging' to 'under investigation'," she added.

 

Priyanka also stated that her late brother's height is crucial for the ongoing investigation and his actual height should be mentioned on the site.

"Secondly, change sushant's height on the wiki page to 183 cm as who can be a more reliable source than the person himself. Hear it out from Sushant's mouth @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales," she tweeted along with a throwback video of Sushant revealing his height as 183 cms.

 

"I am his sister and I vouch by the fact that sushant's height is 183cm indeed. His height is crucial to the matrix of the Sushant's death case. Here is a picture from @mariotestino photo shoot of Sushant with @KendallJenner for @voguemagazine. Btw Kendall is on high heels," Priyanka further tweeted along with a blurred photograph.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputLate actorBollywood Actorsister Priyanka SinghWikipediaJimmy Walesco-founder Larry Sanger
Next
Story

Neetu Kapoor stops to compliment a paparazzo's voice, says 'Shakal toh dikha do'!

Must Watch

PT9M40S

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Pegasus controversy: Congress's allegations are absolutely baseless