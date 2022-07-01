New Delhi: In a shocking twist to TV actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's married life, Sushmita Sen's brother claims she didn't tell him about her first marriage. Much has been speculated about the couple over the last few months and looks like their marital life has hit a rough patch.

CHARU ASOPA'S ALLEGATIONS

Charu Asopa told the Times of India, "I didn’t want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation. Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process."

Reacting to Rajeev's allegations, Charu said, "He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai. My first marriage happened in February 2007 when I was just 18 and we separated in November 2016 owing to compatibility issues. Rajeev has accused me of being a bad mother as he doesn’t appreciate me posting Ziana’s pictures on social media. He says nazar lag jaati hai. I am not superstitious like him and don’t want my daughter to be exposed to such a mindset."

Adding more, she said, "I stopped working because Rajeev wasn’t too keen on it. I was told that our problems would get resolved if I quit working for some time. However, that didn’t happen. I gave Rajeev many chances, but I am done now. He has never been available to us. I was mostly alone during my pregnancy. Ek chance dete dete ghada bhar gaya hai, but I have to think about Ziana now. There is no returning from this point, as there is nothing left in this marriage. It has affected me badly and taken a toll on my health. I genuinely loved him, but I have realised that he isn’t the man I loved and that hurts a lot."

RAJEEV SEN'S SIDE OF THE STORY

Rajeev told the same publication, "Lack of trust and communication, ego clashes, childlike fights and a lot more...” He adds, “Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner, knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly… three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past, but she should have at least told me. I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married."

He also added, "Whatever Charu is today it is because of her mother, who has been a strong support system right from her struggling days in Mumbai as an actor. I hope sense prevails and she gives her mother the due respect she deserves."

CHARU AND RAJEEV'S MARRIAGE

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019. Charu has worked in many TV shows including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Love by Chance, Baal Veer, Karn Sangini and Mere Angne Mein among various other prominent projects on television.

Charu and Rajeev Sen were blessed with a baby girl on November 1, 2021.



