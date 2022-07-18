NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who was once in a relationship with actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, has come out in her defence after he got heavily trolled for dating former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. For the unversed, Lalit Modi, 56, announced on social media in a post on July 15 that he is dating Sushmita and even addressed her as his 'better half'. Soon after he revealed the relationship, the two were subjected to immense trolling, memes, jokes and distasteful comments, with some even calling her a 'gold digger'.

Speaking to India Today about Sushmita being called a gold digger, Vikram said, "Sushmita is a love digger, not a gold digger. I think making fun of other people's life is entertainment. Someone’s tragedy is someone’s entertainment, that’s always there. When Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan, even she was trolled. So, I think it goes with the territory, if you are a celebrity and if there is a decision of yours which seems funny to netizens, they start trolling."

The filmmaker added that according to him, Sushmita Sen would be the last person who checks out bank blances before falling for someone. The director even shared an old incident when Sushmita started dating him while he was penniless and was then directing Ghulam. He revealed that the former Miss Universe even paid for his US trip and made his entry special.

"Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, and I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special," he told the news portal.

For the unversed, Sushmita and Vikram Bhatt dated sometime in the mid 1990s when she was shooting for her debut film 'Dastak'. Vikram was the writer of the 1996 released 'Dastak'. The couple broke up a few years later.

On Sunday, Sushmita clapped back at trolls for calling her 'a gold digger' after former IPL chairperson Lalit Modi made their relationship official. She said it was amusing to see many unknown friends and acquaintances passing comments on her personal life. The former Miss Universe, who has often proclaimed her love for diamonds, said she digs 'deeper than gold'.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

"The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies. The ignorant with their cheap and at times funny gossip. The friends I never had and the acquaintances I've never met?.All sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life and character monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! "I dig deeper than Goldand I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! (sic)" Sen wrote in an Instagram post.

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994, has made a career as a successful Bollywood actress. The 46-year-old, who has been a part of several hit films including 'Biwi No 1', 'Main Hoon Naa', 'No Problem', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Samay', 'Vaastu Shastra' among others. She recently made a phenomenal comeback to entertainment and made her digital debut with critically-acclaimed and popular web series called 'Aarya'.

