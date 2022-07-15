New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is making headlines ever since ex-IPL Chairman Lalit K Modi announced his love for her. He literally broke the internet with cosy holiday pictures of the two from Maldives and Sardinia, Italy. Netizens are reacting, celebrities are pleasantly surprised and well, we wanna know what Miss Sen has to say to this.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's cryptic post on Guru Purnima has gone viral. It reads: Sometimes when you are in a dark place, you tend to think you have been buried; what if you have been planted? To her quotation post, she wrote in the caption: powerful indeed ‘what if’? #mindset #positivity #growth #itsallhappening Not a life by chance…it’s by design!!! A blessed #gurupurnima to all of you Jaan meri!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga

Businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to make the announcement about their dating and called the actor as his 'better half'.

However, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, reacted to her sister's relationship with the London-based businessman. In an interaction with India Today, Rajeev Sen said, "I am pleasantly surprised too. I will speak to my sister about this."

Sushmita, 46, has not yet confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi. She had announced her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year with an Instagram post.

For the unversed Lalit Modi relocated to London in 2010, after the IPL controversy broke. In March, the High Court of London cleared him of 'actionable misrepresentation' as alleged by former Indian model-turned-investor Gurpreet Gill Maag in a legal challenge.