Sussanne Khan’s Beau Arslan Goni Speaks About His Bond With Hrithik Roshan, ‘Maintained It With Dignity’

Mumbai: It’s very rare to see exes being friends, but in Bollywood is quite common. And the classic example is Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. But what’s more unexpected is that the ex-couple are not only friends with each other but even their respective partners, this happens only in the movies. But Hrithik has made this possible in real life too. However does it get awkward to be friends with your exes' partners, let's hear it from Arslan Goni who speaks about his bond with Hrithik Roshan.

In an interview with Zoom, Arslaan spoke about his bond with his girlfriend Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik, "Honestly, if you are a good person and you are doing something which is not hurting anybody, I don’t find any reason for anyone on this earth to not wish you well. People, for some reason, find it difficult to stay honest. My father taught me that be it your personal or your professional life, you have to be honest." He stressed that has maintained the relationship with dignity and respect.

When asked if this honesty is respected around, to which he said, “God knows what others like in me, it could be my honesty. I can never think bad for anybody. Maybe it’s that. You just go with the flow and be yourself. It’s very important to be yourself and to be with someone who lets you be yourself”.

There have been several times Arslan, Sussanne, and Hrithik faced trolling over their bonding. But they give a damn.

