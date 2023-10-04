Swadesh Actress Gayatri Joshi, Husband Vikas Oberoi Meet With Accident In Italy, Shocking Video Surfaces On Internet

New Delhi: Actress Gayatri Joshi, who is known for playing the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swadesh', recently met with a major accident in Italy. According to Times Now, the actress and her husband Vikas Oberoi were driving in Sardinia when multiple vehicles collided with each other. The report added that a couple from Switzerland lost their lives in the mishap, which happened during the Sardinia Supercar Tour.

A video of the tragic accident has surfaced online. It shows several luxury cars trying to overtake a campervan. One of the vehicles smashed into it causing multiple collisions. It was reportedly a multiple-car collision in Sardinia and a Swiss couple travelling in a Ferrari died when the high-end vehicle caught fire.

Gayatri confirmed to Free Press Journal that she and her husband were doing 'absolutely fine' after the tragic accident. "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here.. With gods grace, we both are absolutely fine," the portal reported Gayatri as saying.

Two deaths on a Ferrari in Sardina, Italy pic.twitter.com/skT3CaXg0T — Globe Clips (@globeclip) October 3, 2023

The portal also reports that the collision took place when a Lamborghini and the couple's Ferrari tried to overtake a camper van at the same time, resulting in the Ferrari catching fire and overturning of the van.

Gayatri Joshi won the Femina Miss India International in 2000 and made her acting debut with 2004 film 'Swades', which is her only acting credit to date. Despite winning quite a few awards for her debut, she left the film industry soon after. She tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and the couple have two kids.

The actress often gets spotted on get-together with Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan, and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. In 2019, Gayatri had made headlines for losing 40000 in a credit card fraud.