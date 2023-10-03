Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' and Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's film 'Yodha' will face a Box Office clash as both films are arriving in theatres on December 8, 2023.

A video has resurfaced on the internet showing pan-India star Prabhas getting a playful 'slap' by an excited female fan.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for the first time for an untitled next. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and has got a new release date. It will be released in theatres on Valentine's Day 2024.



The trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming directorial '12th Fail' starring Perry Chhabra, Sam Mohan, Vikrant Massey, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, has been unveiled by the makers.

Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.