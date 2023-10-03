LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Romantic Robot Comedy To Release On Valentine's Day 2024
Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' and Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's film 'Yodha' will face a Box Office clash as both films are arriving in theatres on December 8, 2023.
A video has resurfaced on the internet showing pan-India star Prabhas getting a playful 'slap' by an excited female fan.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for the first time for an untitled next. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and has got a new release date. It will be released in theatres on Valentine's Day 2024.
The trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming directorial '12th Fail' starring Perry Chhabra, Sam Mohan, Vikrant Massey, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, has been unveiled by the makers.
Bollywood Update: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Gets New Release Date
Actor Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to team up for the first time for Dinesh Vijan's untitled next. It was initially slated for a December 8, 2023 release, the film has now been rescheduled to hit the big screen during the Valentine's Day weekend in 2024. According to Pinkvilla, the film is a robot-based romantic comedy. Shahid, who plays a scientist in the film, falls in love with a robot, he creates.
SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON FILM BLOCKS VALENTINE WEEK 2024… #JioStudios and #DineshVijan announce the release date of the upcoming film, starring #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon [not titled yet]: 9 Feb 2024.
Also features #Dharmendra and #DimpleKapadia… Directed by #AmitJoshi… pic.twitter.com/aFtu9DeA53
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023
Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' OTT Date Announced
'OMG 2', a satirical comedy-drama film, written and directed by Amit Rai, is all set for OTT streaming. The film will premiere on Netflix on October 8, 2023. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar in lead roles, the film is the spiritual sequel to 2012 released 'OMG – Oh My God!'
Bollywood Update: Merry Christmas Vs Yodha This December
Actress Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas', which is directed by Sriram Raghavan, is all set for release on December 8, 2023. However, the film will face a clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's film 'Yodha' which is also releasing on the same date. 'Yodha' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Bollywood News Live: 12th Fail Trailer Out
The trailer for director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming directorial '12th Fail' was unveiled on October 3. The film stars Vikrant Massey in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist's journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
Bollywood News: Fukrey 3 Performs Excellent At Box Office
Excel Entertainment's latest film 'Fukrey 3' starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi has been performing well at the ticket windows. The film collected Rs 11.69 crore at the Box Office, taking its total collection to Rs 55.17 crore on domestic level.
Bollywood News: Saba Azad Reacts To Getting Trolled For Dating Hrithik Roshan
Actress-singer and artist Saba Azad and B-Town's Greek God have been dating each other for more than a year now. The duo made their relationship public last year when they were spotted stepping out of a restaurant hand-in-hand. Since then, Saba has often been subjected to online trolling for dating Hrithik, who is a Bollywood superstar. The actress recently opened up about receiving hate on social media for her personal life, while speaking to India Today. She said, "I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before."
She continued, "It's taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh*t. There are days when you wake up and you wonder 'what did I do to anyone?' 'What did I do to you?' 'I am living my life, you live yours' 'why are you waiting for my blood?'."
Anupam Kher Shares Glimpse Of Ram Mandir's Preparation In Ayodhya
Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a glimpse of the preparations taking place in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor treated fans with a video. Kher was in Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday.
Bollywood News: Malaika Arora HITS Arjun Kapoor With Elbow
Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who were recently surrounded by break-up rumours, were on Monday snapped together at an event. The two attended the Tennis Premier League season 5 players' auction in Mumbai. The event was attended by several other celebrities.
In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Arjun and Malaika Arora were seen posing together along with actress Sonali Bendre and former Tennis player Sania Mirza.
The viral video begins with Arjun entering the frame to pose with the stars when somebody asks Sania to change her position. She flips her place with Malaika following which Arjun stands behind his ladylove and taunts paparazzi. "Pata hai tum logo ke liye yeh photo accha hai." Upon hearing this, Malaika hits Arjun with her elbow. The video is likely to make their fans elated.
Hrithik Roshan Teases First Pic from Fighter Set
Actor Hrithik Roshan, who shares a close friendship with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, has collaborated with him for the third time for 'Fighter'. The two have previously worked together in 'Bang Bang' and 'War'. As they work for their next film 'Fighter', Hrithik took to his Instagram and shared an endearing note for Siddharth, while revisiting his film 'Bang Bang'. The film clocked 10 years today and it also marks Hrithik and Siddharth's association.
Sharing a photo with Siddharth, he wrote, "Here’s to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we’re set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!."
Entertainment Latest News: Prabhas Gets 'Slapped' By Female Fan
A video has resurfaced on the internet showing pan-India star Prabhas getting a playful 'slap' by an excited female fan. The video, which was originally shared online in 2019, showed an fan approaching the actor at an aiport and clicking a selfie with him. However, the fan couldn't control her excitement upon meeting her favourite star and was seen jumping with excitement before finding a place next to Prabhas.
The duo posed for photos. However, just when he was done with the photos, the excited fan couldn't control herself and playfully slapped the actor. Her actions left everyone, including Prabhas in shock.