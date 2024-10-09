Taapsee Pannu Meets Spanish Director Oriol Paulo, Sparks Speculation Of New Bollywood Remake

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu has made a significant mark in the film industry with her impactful performances, and her recent connection with Spanish screenwriter and director Oriol Paulo adds an exciting chapter to her career.

Known for her roles in remakes of Paulo's acclaimed works, such as Badla (2019), Dobaaraa(2023), and Blurr (2022), Taapsee has showcased her talent in suspenseful narratives that resonate with audiences.

Recently, Taapsee met Oriol in Barcelona, where she expressed her admiration for his work, revealing herself to be a big fangirl. This meeting has sparked speculation about whether Taapsee is considering remaking another of Oriol’s films in Bollywood.

In ‘Badla’, she portrays Naina Sethi, a businesswoman entangled in a murder mystery, based on The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo). In ‘Dobaaraa’, she plays a woman caught in a time-altering situation, inspired by Mirage (Durante la tormenta).

Meanwhile, in ‘Blurr’, she navigates the psychological turmoil of a woman confronting unsettling realities, a remake of The Body (El Cuerpo).

With her knack for portraying complex characters, fans are excited about the potential of Taapsee to collaborate on another Oriol Paulo remake, adding to her list of bold performances.