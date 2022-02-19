हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali poses in a bralette, fans scream 'Tappu ka to soch leti!

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali poses in a bralette, fans scream &#039;Tappu ka to soch leti!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who shot to fame as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a huge fan following. Even though she is no longer part of the show yet netizens address her as Sonu. 

She recently dropped a few pictures of her wearing a trendy bralette and pants with the cool hairdo. Nothing to see here, just a couple of mirror selfies and a new obsession, she captioned the post. 

Nidhi Bhanushali played Sonu's character on the show for the longest time but made an exit in 2019. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her. 

The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She often drops stunning photos from her travel diary and lately has been donning a new hairstyle - dreadlocks. Her new look generated quite a buzz among fans online. 

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahnidhi bhanushalinidhi bhanushali picsNidhi Bhanushali InstagramTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresstaarak mehta actress
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut clears the air about her strong views on little girl imitating a sex worker!

Must Watch

PT11M10S

DNA: Foreign vaccine companies were blackmailing India