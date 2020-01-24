हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap celebrates birthday with breast cancer survivors, shares her ordeal

The meet and greet session was held at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, where Tahira Kashyap shared the story of her battle with breast cancer with several women. 

Tahira Kashyap celebrates birthday with breast cancer survivors, shares her ordeal
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap on Thursday met several breast cancer survivors and celebrated her birthday with them.

The meet and greet session was held at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, where Tahira shared the story of her battle with breast cancer with several women. She also cut a cake with the survivors.

(Pic Courtesy: IANS)

"I really enjoyed meeting these amazing and brave women. I relate to their journeys and continue to learn so much from them. Celebrating my birthday with them was a matter of great honour," Tahira, who turned a year older on January 21, said.

A few days ago, Tahira had a grand birthday bash at her home where her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was present along with other celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre and Rajkummar Rao.

 

Tahira Kashyapcancer survivorCancerTata Memorial Hospitaltahira kashyap birthdayBreast cancer
