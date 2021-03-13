Taimur Ali Khan runs into glass window as he arrives with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan at aunt Karisma Kapoor's residence

NEW DELHI: A video of Bollywood’s beloved star kid Taimur Ali Khan running into a glass door has gone viral on the internet with netizens expressing their concerns for the star kid. Taimur along with his gorgeous mom Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at Karisma Kapoor's residence recently to attend his cousin Samaira's birthday bash. The little munchkin, who otherwise loves to pose and wave at paparazzi, this time, however, seemed to be in a rush to visit birthday girl Samaira and enjoy the cake.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor and Taimur stepped out of the car, the actress, looking diva as always in a blue and white kaftan, posed for the paparazzi outside the residence. And while she was posing, Taimur ran towards the entrance of the building but ended up running into a glass door and bumping his head into it. Kareena immediately turned around to see if her 4-year-old child was fine. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video featuring Kareena and Taimur, which has since gone viral on the internet.

Fans had mixed reactions to the viral video. While some were concerned about Taimur’s safety, others castigated mom Kareena for not paying attention to her son. One user commented, "See How careless Kareena is ??? & How much greedy for photo session....!?" while another wrote, “Taimur bechaara (poor Taimur)". We hope that Taimur Ali Khan is fine and did not hurt him.

Earlier, Kareena had taken to social media and extended a warm greeting to her niece, writing, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu."

Lately, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been busy with parent duties as they welcomed their second baby on February 21. Last week, on the occasion of International’s Women’s Day, the 'Ki & Ka' actress took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with her newborn, who was seen resting on her shoulder.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan, which is set to be released on December 24.