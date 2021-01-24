हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia prefers group workout; says 'Empowered women, empower women'

Tamannaah Bhatia shared her views on social media along with a video of herself in a group workout session and said they keep her motivated. "Empowered women, empower women! Group workout sessions feel like a party and keeps us motivated. Amazing women deserves fit bodies to go with," she wrote in her video in which she is seen working out with a few other women.

Credit: Instagram/ @tamannaahspeaks

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia likes group workout sessions, and says they keep her motivated.

The actress shared her views on Instagram along with a video of herself in a group workout session.

"Empowered women, empower women! Group workout sessions feel like a party and keeps us motivated. Amazing women deserves fit bodies to go with," she wrote in her post, shared late on Saturday.

Earlier, Tamannaah had shared that she has regained the strength of her pre-Covid days thanks to two months of consistent workout. On Friday, Tamannaah shared a gym video on Instagram where she can be seen working out.

"You don't have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I'm back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19. #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday," the actress shared.

 

Tamannaah tested positive for Covid in October. The actress underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad for a week.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr. In the film, Tamannaah will be playing the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Singh.

