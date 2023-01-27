Tanisha Santoshi is 'forever grateful,' pens heartwarming note for father and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi

New Delhi: Stepping into the world of entertainment with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi opted for an unconventional debut with the fictionalized recreation of historic events.

While most star-kids opt for the stereotypical glamorous debut, Tanisha Santoshi took the daring step of venturing into the movies with a unique and interesting character, in an experimental genre revolving around a sensitive topic.

As her first ever film hit the theaters on 26th January, an overwhelmed Tanisha penned an emotional note for her father expressing her gratitude. With a series of images depicting the pure and adorable bond between the father and daughter, Tanisha said, "How can we ever thank our parents for the life they've given us ? Papa, I am forever grateful for you. You are my inspiration, my motivation, my God. And everything I do is for you and mumma. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your magnificent vision. From sitting next to you by the monitor as a baby to you directing me! It's been the most emotionally enriching experience of my life. Thank you for bringing me into the world of movies, and helping me turn my dream into reality. You've given 41 years to Indian cinema. And I hope I can make even the slightest impression that you have.Thank you for teaching me the most important values of life to be humble, honest, hardworking and pure. Papa I hope to make you proud and work harder than ever with sincerity and honesty. Today is your day Papa, I love you and so does the world".

Playing a pivotal character in a film driven by historical names of Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, Tanisha Santoshi essayed a fictional role, earning not only the best wishes and blessings of the film fraternity but also appreciation and love in the early reviews.

After the unconventional debut, the audience now awaits the upcoming moves of this young and upcoming star.