Tanishaa Mukerji allegedly faces racism in New York City, shares video online

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former 'Bigg Boss 7' finalist Tanishaa Mukerji allegedly faced racism in New York City by the hotel staff. The actress called out to the hotel named Jane Hotel NYC and even shared a video on Twitter.

Tanishaa first tweeted about the incident on March 10, calling it the “Shiftiest place ever.! Racist horrible people @JaneHotelNYC.”

Shiftiest place ever.! Racist horrible people @JaneHotelNYC — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) March 10, 2019

The actress was in the US to attend the CRY America charity gala and stayed at The Jane Hotel. Tanishaa was reportedly partying with her gang of friends at the hotel's club and that's when an employee made a nasty remark at her. The actress maintained that she tried to contact the hotel management but got no support.

She even retweeted some of the tweets by people backing the incident.

This is so unfortunate that there is no accountability here! @JaneHotelNYC https://t.co/mTSkqym8uc — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) March 11, 2019

I and many of my friends have had super racist experiences at @JaneHotelNYC The fact that their employees harrassed someone (a well dressed Bollywood actress, not that it should matter at all) by saying “you’re fresh off the boat, you don’t even speak English” is horrible https://t.co/5aiDyNxc8K — Nikita Bhatia (@NikitaaBhatia) March 11, 2019

@TanishaaMukerji we were a group of Iranians @JaneHotelNYC they told us to“go back to where we come from”.we kept talking to them very politely and they kept disrespecting us.once we complained that there is no need for such a behavior they told us to go backto where we come from — Shilan Samaei (@shilinaz) March 11, 2019

We told them that we’d like to speak to the manager and they kicked us out there and never let us speak to the manager! They should be ashamed of their hospitality and should shut down the place immediately! #noracism — Shilan Samaei (@shilinaz) March 11, 2019

The actress told Mid-Day.com that this was the first time that she faced racism in the US and it was traumatic for her.

This, however, is not the first incident when a Bollywood celebrity has faced racism in the US. Shilpa Shetty allegedly had a racist encounter while her stay inside 'Celebrity Big Brother 5' which eventually she won.