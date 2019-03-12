हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji allegedly faces racism in New York City, shares video online

She even retweeted some of the tweets by people backing the incident.

Tanishaa Mukerji allegedly faces racism in New York City, shares video online
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former 'Bigg Boss 7' finalist Tanishaa Mukerji allegedly faced racism in New York City by the hotel staff. The actress called out to the hotel named Jane Hotel NYC and even shared a video on Twitter.

Tanishaa first tweeted about the incident on March 10, calling it the “Shiftiest place ever.! Racist horrible people @JaneHotelNYC.”

The actress was in the US to attend the CRY America charity gala and stayed at The Jane Hotel. Tanishaa was reportedly partying with her gang of friends at the hotel's club and that's when an employee made a nasty remark at her. The actress maintained that she tried to contact the hotel management but got no support.

She even retweeted some of the tweets by people backing the incident.

The actress told Mid-Day.com that this was the first time that she faced racism in the US and it was traumatic for her.

This, however, is not the first incident when a Bollywood celebrity has faced racism in the US. Shilpa Shetty allegedly had a racist encounter while her stay inside 'Celebrity Big Brother 5' which eventually she won.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Tanishaa MukerjiTanishaaRacismShilpa Shettytanishaa mukerji racism
Next
Story

Small role in 'Kesari' does not bother Parineeti Chopra

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Morning Breaking: Rahul Gandhi calling JeM chief as 'Masood Azhar Ji' sparks row