Tara Sutaria looks regal in these drop-dead gorgeous lehenga sets

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria dropped an absolutely majestic photo of her in a spectacular lehenga set on Instagram on Wednesday (March 31) and we can't get enough of it. The 'Student of the year 2' actress looked ravishing and straight out of a fairytale in a gorgeous red and purple lehenga set.

Tara wore gorgeous jewellery and kept her long luscious hair open for the look. Her natural make-up and scenic background gave the photo its dreamy look. Check out the picture below.

Earlier, Tara shared another glorious look in a splendid light blue and pink lehenga set, giving us major style inspiration for the wedding and festive season.

Both the lehenga sets donned by 'Marjaavaan' actress were designed by celebrated designer Tarun Tahilani.

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Tapad alongside Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. This will be the latter's debut film. Tara will also star in the sequel of the hit mystery thriller Ek Villian alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani.