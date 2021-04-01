हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looks regal in these drop-dead gorgeous lehenga sets

Tara Sutaria looked absolutely stunning in gorgeous lehenga sets by designer Tarun Tahilani.

Tara Sutaria looks regal in these drop-dead gorgeous lehenga sets
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria dropped an absolutely majestic photo of her in a spectacular lehenga set on Instagram on Wednesday (March 31) and we can't get enough of it. The 'Student of the year 2' actress looked ravishing and straight out of a fairytale in a gorgeous red and purple lehenga set.

Tara wore gorgeous jewellery and kept her long luscious hair open for the look. Her natural make-up and scenic background gave the photo its dreamy look. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

Earlier, Tara shared another glorious look in a splendid light blue and pink lehenga set, giving us major style inspiration for the wedding and festive season.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA(@tarasutaria)

Both the lehenga sets donned by 'Marjaavaan' actress were designed by celebrated designer Tarun Tahilani.

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Tapad alongside Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. This will be the latter's debut film. Tara will also star in the sequel of the hit mystery thriller Ek Villian alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tara SutariaTara Sutaria picsTapadEk Villian 2Tarun TahilaniIndian wear
Next
Story

Whoa! Neha Kakkar gets cricket pitch made at home for brother Tony Kakkar - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Viral Video: Elephant baby is trying to drink water with his trunk