India vs Australia

Team India's record-breaking win at Gabba gets a huge shout out from Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others laud 'historic win'

Team India's historic win at the Gabba received a lot of love from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to share their excitement and post their congratulatory messages. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati also celebrated the win by posting a selfie with his TV in the background on which team India was seen celebrating their win at the Gabba ground.

Team India&#039;s record-breaking win at Gabba gets a huge shout out from Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others laud &#039;historic win&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Team India’s historic win against Australia in the 4th Test at the Gabba ground in Australia has got everyone stunned. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Team from all over the world on social media. 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar including several others expressed their excitement and congratulated Team India with posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati also celebrated the win by posting a selfie with his TV in the background on which team India was seen celebrating their win at the Gabba ground. He captioned his post saying, “Amazing amazing win by team India in the Aus v Ind test match today. A historic and very proud moment! Congratulations to the team!!! Well done boys!”

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was up all night watching the match unfold and could sleep happily knowing that India won.

Boney Kapoor said that the match was so interesting that his eyes were glued to the TV screen and he missed two flights in the process.

Karan Johar celebrated the win by saying there was a great show of character from team India.

Take a look at what other celebrities had to say about Team India's historic win against Australia:

 

Team India’s stellar performance at the Gabba and their extraordinary historic win will be talked about and celebrated for a very long time.

 

India vs Australia, Rishabh Pant, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Gabba
