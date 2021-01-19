Team India's record-breaking win at Gabba gets a huge shout out from Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others laud 'historic win'

New Delhi: Team India’s historic win against Australia in the 4th Test at the Gabba ground in Australia has got everyone stunned. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Team from all over the world on social media.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar including several others expressed their excitement and congratulated Team India with posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati also celebrated the win by posting a selfie with his TV in the background on which team India was seen celebrating their win at the Gabba ground. He captioned his post saying, “Amazing amazing win by team India in the Aus v Ind test match today. A historic and very proud moment! Congratulations to the team!!! Well done boys!”

Amazing amazing win by team India in the Aus v Ind test match today

A historic and very proud moment! Congratulations to the team!!! Well done boys! pic.twitter.com/yYbnXVOmJh — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 19, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was up all night watching the match unfold and could sleep happily knowing that India won.

What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2021

Boney Kapoor said that the match was so interesting that his eyes were glued to the TV screen and he missed two flights in the process.

Congratulations Team India on the historic Gabba win. Missed 2 flights as my eyes were glued to the TV screen. Proud moment for every Indian. @BCCI #INDvAUS — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) January 19, 2021

Karan Johar celebrated the win by saying there was a great show of character from team India.

Incredible. What a historic win!

Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/IervzYX39J — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 19, 2021

Take a look at what other celebrities had to say about Team India's historic win against Australia:

T 3787 - INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA ..

THOK DIYA .. Australia ko ..

INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !!

Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! गले ते हथ ना रक्खीं , ठोक देयाँगे !!!!

INCREDIBLE INDIA !! Don't ever underestimate INDIA !! pic.twitter.com/TPFxNbODU8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2021

Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1tNTttez9V — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2021

"Never ever underestimate any Indian"#INDvsAUS — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 19, 2021

What a match!

Exceptional game and excellent performance...

Congratulations Team India#INDvsAUS — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 19, 2021

Where a draw would have won the series Team India created history by going for the kill #INDvsAUS new boys came and grabbed the bull by the horns .. this is the young india, well done skipper #AjinkyaRahane should this be the new team and captain now ? I’d say Why not !! pic.twitter.com/a3f7f81Yto — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 19, 2021

Team India’s stellar performance at the Gabba and their extraordinary historic win will be talked about and celebrated for a very long time.