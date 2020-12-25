हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Merry Christmas

That warm, fuzzy feeling: Kareena Kapoor's Christmas vibe to Kangana Ranaut's fam jam meet - Here's how stars celebrate

From Kareena Kapoor Khan's fam jam to Kangana Ranaut celebrating with sister Rangoli and sister-in-law.

That warm, fuzzy feeling: Kareena Kapoor&#039;s Christmas vibe to Kangana Ranaut&#039;s fam jam meet - Here&#039;s how stars celebrate
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The fun-filled and auspicious occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ is here. Christmas is annually celebrated on December 25, followed by New Year. Much like everyone, our desi celebs too have ushered in the festivity, beginning from Christmas eve. 

From Kareena Kapoor Khan's fam jam to Kangana Ranaut celebrating with sister Rangoli and sister-in-law - Take a look at how these stars celebrated Christmas:

The streets are lit, houses and passages decorated with beautiful Christmas trees, cakes and puddings make for a mouth-watering delicacy. However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, every festival has been hit in some way or the other, therefore celebrations will remain low key this year. 

Christmas is a major festival for Christians across the globe but others too celebrate the special day with full gusto and spirit. 

Lord Jesus Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in the city of Bethlehem on December 25. As mother Mary had to deliver the baby and no room was available, the Lord was born in a stable and soon the angles shared the news of the Lord's birth to the shepherd community. 

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

 

