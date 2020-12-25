That warm, fuzzy feeling: Kareena Kapoor's Christmas vibe to Kangana Ranaut's fam jam meet - Here's how stars celebrate

New Delhi: The fun-filled and auspicious occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ is here. Christmas is annually celebrated on December 25, followed by New Year. Much like everyone, our desi celebs too have ushered in the festivity, beginning from Christmas eve.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan's fam jam to Kangana Ranaut celebrating with sister Rangoli and sister-in-law - Take a look at how these stars celebrated Christmas:

Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner pic.twitter.com/X1ookz3NrD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals pic.twitter.com/GoTT5iLlIH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Santa ji ghar aye aur pakde bhi ni gaye! Phew! Thank god. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/5wJwVjaorg — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 25, 2020

Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas ! tis the season to be jolly.. tra la la la la pic.twitter.com/OXVGCFIc92 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas everyone Cannot believe this year is finally coming to an end Hope the worst is behind us and next year will be a happy & a positive one. So stay home, stay safe and be silly Love you all #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays #StayHome #StaySafe #ting pic.twitter.com/2RjynnmvjS — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 25, 2020

The streets are lit, houses and passages decorated with beautiful Christmas trees, cakes and puddings make for a mouth-watering delicacy. However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, every festival has been hit in some way or the other, therefore celebrations will remain low key this year.

Christmas is a major festival for Christians across the globe but others too celebrate the special day with full gusto and spirit.

Lord Jesus Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in the city of Bethlehem on December 25. As mother Mary had to deliver the baby and no room was available, the Lord was born in a stable and soon the angles shared the news of the Lord's birth to the shepherd community.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!