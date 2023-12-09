The Archies: How Agastya Nanda Lost 19,500 Followers On Instagram In One Day?

New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar-directorial 'The Archies' has made a lot of buzz lately. Afterall, it featured many kids of the A-listers of the industry. Not just the performances but the promotions and media interactions have made its starcast talk of the town.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Agastya Nanda was asked why he is not there on social media. Agastya responded, “So, I did have a social media account. And I used to get really stressed. What should I post, what filter, what angle, jawline, I used to do all this. And then, I was like you know what, scrap it. I am gonna do some cool artsy thing, and I am not artsy, I am very not. So, I did some cool collage, and I posted it.” Opening up about the moment he made his Instagram account public, Agastya added, “So, I thought this is my big reveal, I have arrived. I am going to make a public account and everyone is gonna love me and follow me. But people started unfollowing me. So I had around 800 followers when I was private. I made it public, I reached 20,000. And the day after, I was at 500. So, I was like, how did that even happen? So, now I avoid it. Honestly, that's best if I stay away.”

To his big Instagram reveal, he said, “I swear, I am not joking, my family was sending me articles, because Suhana (Khan), my very great friend, commented on a post saying ‘unfollowing', and my sister (Navya Naveli Nanda) was, ‘what is this?', and someone commented saying, ‘This is rubbish'. So it made news ‘Agastya Nanda's Instagram reveal fails.' This is very bad! So, that's why guys, I am not on social media.”

As a repurcussion, Agastya Nanda started using a 'fake account' on Instagram as he loves watching Reels.

Ahead of the release, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar hosted a special screening of the film for the members of the film industry. Big B turned out to be the biggest cheerleader of Agastya. Not only Big B but his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya also attended the screening.

The whole family arrived in style and happily posed for the paps on the red carpet.