हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zoya Akhtar

'The Archies' is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's first independent production

All set to stream on Netflix, 'The Archies' will introduce globally loved Archie Comics characters to a new generation.

&#039;The Archies&#039; is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti&#039;s first independent production

Mumbai: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti recently announced their next venture 'The Archies', a live-action musical, produced by their joint banner Tiger Baby productions.

The film marks Tiger Baby's first solo production. Earlier, the production house gave hits like Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy' and also the Prime Video drama 'Made in Heaven'. However, they were Tiger Baby's co-productions with Excel Entertainment. With Zoya and Reema's production house flying solo, it'll be a treat for cinephiles.

Talking about the venture, producer Reema Kagti said, "Zoya and I both grew up reading the Archies so we have a massive connection to the characters. I'm stoked to reboot them in a live-action musical in 1960s India. It's also Tiger Baby's first solo project so that makes this all the more special."

All set to stream on Netflix, 'The Archies' will introduce globally loved Archie Comics characters to a new generation.

In addition to 'The Archies', the production house has an exciting slate including 'Made in Heaven 2', 'Jee Le Zara', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and 'Dahaad', in association with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zoya AkhtarReema Kagtithe archiesNetflix IndiaTiger Baby productions
Next
Story

Rakul Preet Singh's FIRST LOOK from ‘Chhatriwali’ drops online - See pic

Must Watch

PT14M9S

Violence broke out during peace march of Muslims in Amravati