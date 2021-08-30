The Family Man Samantha Akkineni once got a DM from Anushka Sharma, her reaction is priceless

New Delhi: South star Samantha Akkineni, who recently garnered rave reviews for her performance in Amazon Prime’s The Family Man 2 revealed that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma once reacted on her Instagram story. Samantha said it was a fan moment for her and she was in disbelief after looking at the reaction.

The ‘Anjaam’ actress told this in an interview with Bollywood Hungama when she was asked if she ever received an unexpected message from any celebrity. Sharing that Anushka Sharma once reacted on her Instagram Story, Samantha told, "I felt that when Anushka Sharma reacted to one of my stories. It was like wait, what?”

Samantha also told the portal that she likes Anushka Sharma’s Instagram account and called the posts put out by the actress empowering. "I think Anushka Sharma posts really valuable engagement. I just feel like her Instagram page really empowers and makes you feel happy inside. Yeah, So I like Anushka Sharma's social media,” said The Family Man 2 actress. Samantha often likes and reacts to Anushka Sharma’s posts on Instagram.

The South star who has worked in multiple films like A Aa, Theri, Eega among various others, made her digital debut this year with Amazon Prime’s The Family Man 2. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. Samantha essayed a role of a Sri Lankan Tamil fighter on a suicide mission in the show. Quickly after the trailer of the show was out, many people were upset over its depiction of Tamil Nadu and its people, with many demanding the show to be banned.

The show directors Raj and DK later issued a statement which stated that The Family Man 2 was ‘very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture’ and criticism on it was based on ‘assumptions and impressions’ that were formed ‘based on just a couple of shots in the trailer’.