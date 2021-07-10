The Family Man actress Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti says 'kissing scene was no fun' and she has 'a lot of rishtas' in her DMs!

New Delhi: Young and promising new actress, Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti from The Family Man series shot to fame for portraying her part too well, especially in the second installment of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer.

She plays Bajpayee and Priyamani's teenage daughter in 'The Family Man' series.

In an interview with News18, Ashlesha Thakur opened up on kissing on-screen. “I was very nervous. It was a very new thing for me to do. I had to bring maturity to the character and not have that kidd-ish way of acting. I wanted to make it look very natural and spontaneous. I watched a lot of web series where there is a love interest involved. I researched and studied a lot. Shooting the kissing scene is very technical. It is no fun. It is my work and whatever the requirements are as an actor, I should be comfortable with it...I trust my directors and did not worry about what it would look like on screen because I know how meticulous they are with their writing," she said.

About the kidnapping scenes in The Family Man 2, the young actress said, "It was exhausting and emotionally and mentally challenging for me. Getting kidnapped was something that was making me very nervous. I did not want to do that scene. I was telling Raj and Suparn sir, ‘let’s do it another day’. When I did the first take, I was confused whether I was doing the correct thing. When the directors supported me, I knew I was on the right track." She also spoke about receiving proposals on social media platforms. “I have a lot of ‘rishtas’ in my DMs and people are sending me the creepiest and the sweetest of messages. I like the attention but I don’t know how much of it is true."

The Family Man is directed by Raj and DK and its second season The Family Man 2 streamed on Amazon Prime Video in June. It marked the digital debut of South star Samantha Akkineni in a pivotal role. The show will reportedly be back for a season 3 and the buzz is already high.