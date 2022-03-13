The Kashmir Files: Akshay Kumar pens special note on Anupam Kher's performance, hopes to watch film soon

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar congratulated esteemed actor Anupam Kher for the rave reviews he's been receiving for his performance in his newly released film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Akshay had taken to Twitter to praise the film for bringing people back to the theatres. He also expressed that he has heard exceptional reviews about Anupam Kher's performance in the film and hopes to watch the film soon.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe."

Check out his tweet:

'The Kashmir Files', which has been trending for a while now giving the audience a glimpse of the terror, confusion and sheer panic that consumed Kashmir during the 'Kashmir Insurgency' in 1989, has shown remarkable performance at the ticket counter.

The movie has gone on to collect over Rs 12 crore at the Box Office, despite facing strong competition from commercial films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Radhe Shyam'.

The film was released on merely 630 screens in India on March 11, but due to the strong word of mouth the screens were increased to 2000 across the country on March 13. This success story would go down in the history books as never in the last 20 years has a film shown such an increase in showcasing.