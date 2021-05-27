The real reason why Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against KRK and no it's not because of Radhe review!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has slapped a defamation notice on controversial celebrity Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but the real reason behind the move is not his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

An official statement from Salman Khan's legal team has been released and it mentions the reason for filing a defamation suit against KRK. The statement reads that because Kamaal R Khan tried to defame the actor by calling him 'corrupt', and his brand 'Being Human' a fraud, Salman Khan decided to take a legal course of action against the controversial celebrity.

Here's the statement from DSK Legal, advocates for Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures:



"Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr Kamaal R Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date. The court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer."

Previously, KRK shared a picture of the legal notice along with a series of tweets, justifying his job of movie reviews.

KRK even requested Salman's father and veteran writer Salim Khan to ask his son to not proceed with the case.

This is not the first time that KRK has courted controversy. On several occasions, he has been in the news for calling out on various celebs.



