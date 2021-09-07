हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Michael K Williams

'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in apartment at age 54

'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in his Brooklyn apartment informed the New York Police Department.

&#039;The Wire&#039; actor Michael K Williams found dead in apartment at age 54
Reuters

New York:  Michael K Williams, who played the character Omar Little in the TV series ‘The Wire,’ was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54 years old.

Lieutenant John Grimpel, a New York Police Department spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 pm (1800 GMT) emergency phone call to emergency operators.

 

Williams, who received a 2021 Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, also found fame for his role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

The New York Police Department said there was an "ongoing investigation" into Williams’s death and that the New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death at a later time.

