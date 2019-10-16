close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

These brand photoshoot pics of Disha Patani are high on hues!

The actress has striked various fun-loving poses while endorsing the new colourful range.

These brand photoshoot pics of Disha Patani are high on hues!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Popular B-Towner Disha Patani is a newsmaker. The young and sassy actress enjoys a massive fan following who love to follow her on social media to get regular updates about the stunner. She also has slowly emerged as a brand favourite celeb.

Disha, who is a celeb-face for Portico New York—the one-stop-shop for bed linens, bedsheets and home makeover range recently shot for their new collection.

Here are pictures from the brand shoot:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress has been captured in various fun-loving poses while endorsing the new colourful range.

She is a famous celebrity on Instagram with 26 million followers. The stunner is majorly into fitness and gymming. She regularly trains and works out hard to flash those washboard abs.

On the work front, Disha has 'Malang' with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts.

Rumours are rife that Disha might star opposite Salman Khan in his next cop drama 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop', to be directed by Prabhudheva.

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosphotoshootbrand shoot
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai's 'Maleficent' style has a French connection

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today