These brand photoshoot pics of Disha Patani are high on hues!

New Delhi: Popular B-Towner Disha Patani is a newsmaker. The young and sassy actress enjoys a massive fan following who love to follow her on social media to get regular updates about the stunner. She also has slowly emerged as a brand favourite celeb.

Disha, who is a celeb-face for Portico New York—the one-stop-shop for bed linens, bedsheets and home makeover range recently shot for their new collection.

Here are pictures from the brand shoot:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress has been captured in various fun-loving poses while endorsing the new colourful range.

She is a famous celebrity on Instagram with 26 million followers. The stunner is majorly into fitness and gymming. She regularly trains and works out hard to flash those washboard abs.

On the work front, Disha has 'Malang' with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts.

Rumours are rife that Disha might star opposite Salman Khan in his next cop drama 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop', to be directed by Prabhudheva.