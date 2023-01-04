‘These people are making me suicidal,’ Urfi Javed REACTS after BJP politician Chitra Wagh files police complaint against her

Mumbai: Urfi Javed is an actress and internet sensation who is known for her weird dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of bandages to covering her modesty with cellphones, she has done it all. Now recently, the actress had an ugly spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh who filed a complaint against her for `indulging in nudity` and shared her views on her Twitter handle. She also questioned if Mahila Aayog will allow such nudity.

Earlier also, Chitra Wagh had shared Urfi’s video in a black cutout top in Mumbai and accused her of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai”. Adding that Urfi should be arrested she has written, “On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion.”

Now Urfi has hit back on Chitra Wagh through her Instagram stories and said that people are making her `suicidal`. She wrote in her Instagram story, "She is the same lady who was shouting for SANJAY RATHODS arrest when she was in NCP, then her husband was caught taking bribe, to save her husband, she joined BJP and uske baad Sanjay or Chitra kaafi acche dost ban gaye. Mai bhi bas BJP join karne wali hun. Then we will be best of friends."



In another story, she asserted that people are making her suicidal and talked about how "dangerous uploading stuff against politician" is.



"I know it`s quite dangerous uploading stuff against POLITICIANS, but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or speak my mind and get killed by them :) But again, I didn`t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no fucking reason," she wrote.

See the tweets shared by Urfi Javed





In her previous tweets also, Urfi has slammed the politician and mentioned: "Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician! Bas Asli kaam nahi hai inn politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my nipples and vagina are seen, you can`t send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai."



Urfi has been part of several TV shows such as `Meri Durga`, `Bepannaah`, `Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai` and she was also seen on reality shows like `Bigg Boss OTT` and is currently on `Splitsvilla X4`.

(With Agency Inputs)