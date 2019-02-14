These pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the perfect start to Valentine's Day

New Delhi: Two of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a lot of headlines when they (finally) got married in November 2018. Dippy Darling and Baba are one of the most-loved Bollywood couples and fans love to see them together. Be it their dreamy wedding pictures or love-filled Instagram exchange, 'DeepVeer' continue giving us major couple goals. There's is a reason why every single girl out there wishes for a 'Ranveer Singh' in her life.

Deepika attended the special screening of Ranveer's next film 'Gully Boy' and was clicked with her hubby dearest while they both sat in the car.

Check out the adorable pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Did that bring a smile on your face? It's bound to! They are so cute together.

Coming to 'Gully Boy', the film has hit the screens today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer and has been high on the buzzword ever since the impactful trailer was released. Also, the film's music has garnered attention and fans are excited to see their 'Baba' in the role of a street rapper.

Here's wishing Ranveer and Alia all the very best for 'Gully Boy'.