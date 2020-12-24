This year, I ask Santa to bless me with many good acting projects: Pranati Rai Prakash

New Delhi: Mannphodganj Ki Binny's, Pranati Rai Prakash, has touched many hearts with her story of a small-town girl with big dreams, the actress also mentioned in an interview that there's a lot of similarity between Pranati and Binny, making us connect to the star on a whole new spectrum. Apart from that Pranati Rai Prakash was also seen romancing Karthik Aryan in the film "Love Aaj Kal".

In a world full of problems and the rising cases of COVID-19, there is always a hope to live life to the fullest and work on your dreams, especially when it comes to the festive season.

So, Pranati Rai Prakash has also made a wish list ready for Santa for this Christmas, where the actress said, "I’m so excited for Christmas, it’s always been a happy day since childhood. This year, I ask Santa to bless me with many good acting projects because that makes me the happiest!!"

On a work front, Pranati was last seen in a web series 'Mannphodganj Ki Binny' playing the character of Binny, after debuting in Bollywood with the movie "Family Of Thakurganj" as a lead alongside Mahie Gill, Jimmy Sheirgill, Nandish Sandhu, and other eminent actors Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Pranati was last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal 2' in which her role opposite Kartik Aryan received much attention and was adored by her fans and got her many new admirers who have made her quite a buzz on social media. Apart from that, Pranati was a part of the hit song, "Besharam Bewafa" and an independent film which has been doing rounds at film festivals, "Odd Couple Even Love". She will be soon seen in Alt Balaji's web series "Cartel" opposite Ritvik Dhanjani and opposite Arjun Rampal in the upcoming Netflix film "Penthouse".