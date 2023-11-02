New Delhi: When Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan does anything, fans across the nation follows. Afterall, it is one of the biggest superstars in the nation. There is no denying that he is the masses favorite, and from his dance steps to the hairstyles to the dialogue delivery, everything has been followed by the masses in large numbers.

Back then, Salman Khan brought the trend of the scarf into fashion with his blockbuster 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012). The spy thriller and the first film in the Spy franchise presented Salman Khan as the OG Spy Tiger.

While the film is in the hearts of audiences for its action, the masses also resonate with the chequered scarf that Salman introduced with 'Ek Tha Tiger'. The iconic chequered scarf became a nationwide phenomenon among the masses, and since the release date of Tiger 3 approaches, the anticipation among the masses is sky high. In a recent surprise, several lookalikes of Salman Khan have also been seen wearing the iconic scarf.

It is to be noted that Salman Khan is returning as the Tiger in the hugely anticipated Tiger 3. The teaser and trailer showed Salman wearing the chequered scarf, and to commemorate the superstar's return, many look-alike fans of the superstar are showing their love and anticipation by getting themselves prepared with Tiger's chequered scarf.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of the hugely anticipated Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra, and the film will release in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.