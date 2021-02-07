हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff flaunts six-pack abs in shirtless pool pic, Check it out

Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a picture of his Sunday activity in which he is seen flaunting his perfect washboard abs and muscular shoulders in the picture. On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama 'Ganapath'.

Tiger Shroff flaunts six-pack abs in shirtless pool pic, Check it out
Credit: Instagram/ @tigerjackieshroff

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff treated fans to a glimpse of his muscular body as he took a dip in the pool. The actor shared the picture of his fun outing and wished every Sunday could be this way.

In the picture, Tiger has showcased his perfectly chiseled body as he enjoyed the sunny day by cooling down in a pool.

He posted the picture from his Instagram account. He is seen wearing red swimming shorts and was shirtless. The actor is seen flaunting his perfect washboard abs and muscles in the picture.

"If every sunday could be like (sun emoji) (wave emoji)" Tiger wrote as the caption.

 

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the action drama 'Ganapath'. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin this year. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his debut film Heropanti, an action film that was released in 2014. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, 'Student Of The Year 2'.

 

