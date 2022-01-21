Tiger Shroff gifts Maldives trip to sister Krishna on her birthday, Disha Patani sends flowers!

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff celebrated her birthday on Friday (Jan 21) and took to Instagram to share pictures of all the wonderful, expensive gifts she received from her friends and family.

Krishna Shroff shared a video of her wearing a diamond bracelet and tagged her mother Ayesha in the post, hinting that her mother gifted her beautiful jewellery. She also shared a picture of a birthday note penned by her brother Tiger in which he wrote that he didn't know what to get her so he gifted her a trip to the Maldives.

It appears Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and Krishna's good friend Disha Patani sent a bouquet of pink flowers to the birthday girl.

Take a look at all the fancy gifts she received:

Her parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff also took to Instagram to wish her.

For the unversed, Krishna is Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's daughter and is majorly into fitness much like her brother Tiger Shroff. She is popularly known as Kishu and has a strong fanbase on Instagram.

She runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.