Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff pays tribute to late king of pop Michael Jackson on birth anniversary

Taking to Instagram Story, Tiger, who is a huge fan of the late king of pop, posted a video of him dancing to one of the songs of Michael Jackson.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: On the occasion of Michael Jackson's 63rd birth anniversary, actor Tiger Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram Story, Tiger, who is a huge fan of the late king of pop, posted a video of him dancing to one of the songs of Michael Jackson. He even sported a black hat to recreate MJ's signature look.

Tiger Shroff

Michael Jackson

In another post, he uploaded a picture of Michael Jackson and captioned it with "Happy bday of kings of kings."This is not the first time that Tiger has paid tribute to Michael Jackson. He has spoken about his admiration for the 'Dangerous' hitmaker on several occasions.

For the unversed, Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, of a cardiac arrest. 

