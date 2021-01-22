Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff poses in a bikini on her birthday, sets internet on fire!

New Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha's daughter Krishna Shroff took to social media to treat her fans with a stunning birthday special picture. She turned 28 on Thursday and celebrated her birthday in style.

Like her brother, Tiger Shroff, Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast and loves to flaunt her fit physique. On her 28th birthday, she struck a pose in a gorgeous red bikini and shared that picture from her verified Instagram account.

In the picture, she is seen standing in front of a bed while taking a mirror selfie in her ‘birthday suit’ in a dim-lit room. Flaunting her tattoos and toned body, she wrote in the caption: “28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit.”

Tiger decided to post a picture with his sister to his Instagram story and penned a heartfelt note for her. “Happy birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life," he wrote.

Her mother Ayesha Shroff also shared a beautiful picture of her daughter and with a lot of hearts and love, she wrote, “Happppppiest birthday to my beautiful daughter beautiful in every way. I love you forever and beyond @kishushroff.”

Wishes poured in from celebrities including Disha Patani, Warda Nadiadwala, and many others on Krishna's birthday.