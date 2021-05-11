हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff: They are all experimenting with me, I am flowing with the tide

He believes that the makers are willing to experiment while casting him.

Jackie Shroff: They are all experimenting with me, I am flowing with the tide
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Jackie Shroff has been working in Bollywood for around four decades. The actor, who will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe", is more than happy with the kind of roles he is getting now as he says makers are willing to experiment while casting him.

"I love it. They are all experimenting with me. Someone is doing OK Computer, Phone Bhoot, Hello Charlie, Criminal Justice, Sooryavanshi… I am just flowing with the tide," he told IANS.

"Then, I am lucky to work in a film like Radhe. It is a lot of fun," he added.

"I am just keeping my health, my disciples, keeping the respect for people. Trying to spread good knowledge as much as I can about plants," said the veteran artiste.

"Radhe", Jackie's latest outing is a Prabhu Deva-directed action drama that co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda with the film's talismanic hero Salman. The film will release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid in India, on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jackie ShroffJackie Shroff filmsSalman KhanRadheBollywood
Next
Story

Ravi Dubey tests positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Coronavirus norms being flouted, people still not following social distancing