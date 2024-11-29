Mumbai: Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishnan Kumar and Tanya Singh died at the age of 21 and left the void forever in her family. There have been several reports that claimed Tishaa died to me cancer, but her mom has come out and spoken the truth and revealed that her daughter died due to misdiagnosis. Tanya took to her Instagram account and shared shocking details about her daughter's death that will only leave you heartbroken.

She wrote, "How, what, why. A lot of people have been writing and asking me to tell what happened. Truth is subjective & relative to how one perceives it." The grieving mother further added," No matter if any philosophies say otherwise: no matter the business of medical (mis)diagnosis & (mal)practices, no matter if people out there don’t believe in ‘evil eye, dark magic, Nazar, etc., it’s irrelevant to the truth, what anyone else thinks, coz no one else knows what you know, & in time, the truth has its way of revealing itself & it shall."

Tanya revealed that her daughter didn't die of cancer.

"The truth is that my daughter did not have ‘cancer’ to begin with. She had a vaccine at age 15 and 1/2, which possibly triggered an autoimmune situation, which was wrongly diagnosed (we did not know this at the time)."

She further added,"Lymph nodes are the body’s defence guards, & they can also swell due to emotional trauma or feelings of rejection, betrayal, etc., or due to a previous infection not treated fully. We were already sucked into the ‘medical trap’ much before all this information found us."

Tanya mentioned that no parents should lose their child in such a way, "I pray daily that no kid should ever have to face this cruel world of medical traps or hidden negative forces", she concluded.