Washington: Hollywood star Tom Cruise was honoured with the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award.

Presented by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, it is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a civilian outside the Department of the Navy, reported People.

After appearing in 1986's Top Gun, an action-packed drama about naval aviators, Cruise directed and produced 2022's movie office smash Top Gun: Maverick

The Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel "brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated younger viewers' interest in the skill sets and opportunities the Navy provides," as per the press release. "The success of this portrayal led to Cruise being named the U.S. Navy's 36th Honorary Naval Aviator," according to People.

Cruise received the award in England during a ceremony at the Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, Surrey.

"I know in life, something that is very true to me," he said in a speech. "To lead is to serve. And I know that to my core." While praising "the servicemen and women" around him, Cruise expressed his thanks for the "extraordinary acknowledgement".

"I'm happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past," said the Oscar nominee in the press release. "The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life."

"It was an honour to present Tom Cruise with a Defense Public Service award for his decades of naval advocacy through many movies," said Del Toro, adding, "His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps."

Cruise is not the first Hollywood legend to receive the Navy's Distinguished Public Service honour. Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks also received the honour for their work on the 1998 World War II movie Saving Private Ryan, reported People.

'Top Gun: Maverick' is a 2022 action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. It is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Tom Cruise reprised his starring role as the naval aviator Maverick. It also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Iceman.

The reports suggest that Cruise is developing a Top Gun 3, which producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed in March, reported People.

The ace star is all set to be seen in the action franchise's eighth instalment, The Final Reckoning, which will be in theatres on May 23, 2025.