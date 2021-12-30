हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Trending: Salman Khan does farming, rides tractor after spotted driving auto-rickshaw - VIDEO

Salman Khan rides a red tractor, plows the fields in his latest viral video.

Trending: Salman Khan does farming, rides tractor after spotted driving auto-rickshaw - VIDEO
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan is enjoying some downtime at his Panvel Farmhouse. After the video of the superstar driving an auto-rickshaw broke the internet, a video has now surfaced of the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ indulging in some farming. Salman can be seen riding a red tractor and plowing the field at his farmhouse.

Check it out:

 

Salman Khan has been staying at the Panvel Farmhouse for some time. The actor celebrated his birthday there on December 27 in the presence of his family and close friends. Salma Khan, Arpita Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Lulia Vantur, Ibrahim Ali Khan and various others attended his birthday bash.

 

The actor also posed for the media stationed outside his farmhouse.

 

The actor had gotten bitten by a snake one day before his birthday but had recovered in a few hours.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 15. The actor’s last big screen outing was ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He will next be seen in YRF’s ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif and will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’. The actor has also announced ‘No Entry’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequels.

