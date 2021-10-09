Trending: Smriti Irani's stunning mirror selfie needs your attention, now!

New Delhi: Actress turned politician, Smriti Irani is an avid social media user and she keeps sharing interesting posts online. Recently, she dropped a stunning mirror selfie, probably taken inside a car with a thoughtful caption.

Smriti Irani wrote: Look at the mirror … that’s your competition #reflections

The picture got reactions from many celeb friends such as Mouni Roy, Vani Tripathi Tikoo and Sonu Sood, who wrote: Once an Artist .. always an Artist

Three days back she wished a Shubho Mahalaya ahead of Durga Puja festivity to all with a Mahishasur Mardini rendition by Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

Smriti Irani made her television debut in 'Aatish' and 'Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal' in 2000. She was also seen in DD Metro's 'Kavita'. She also played the role of Devi Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan back in 2001.

But it was with Balaji Telefilms' TV soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' by Ekta Kapoor which made Smriti a famous name. She literally became Tulsi Virani - her on-screen character name.

She made a record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.