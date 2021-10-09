हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smriti Irani

Trending: Smriti Irani's stunning mirror selfie needs your attention, now!

Smriti Irani made her television debut in 'Aatish' and 'Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal' in 2000. She was also seen in DD Metro's 'Kavita'.

Trending: Smriti Irani&#039;s stunning mirror selfie needs your attention, now!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress turned politician, Smriti Irani is an avid social media user and she keeps sharing interesting posts online. Recently, she dropped a stunning mirror selfie, probably taken inside a car with a thoughtful caption.

Smriti Irani wrote: Look at the mirror … that’s your competition #reflections

The picture got reactions from many celeb friends such as Mouni Roy, Vani Tripathi Tikoo and Sonu Sood, who wrote: Once an Artist .. always an Artist 

Three days back she wished a Shubho Mahalaya ahead of Durga Puja festivity to all with a Mahishasur Mardini rendition by Birendra Krishna Bhadra. 

Smriti Irani made her television debut in 'Aatish' and 'Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal' in 2000. She was also seen in DD Metro's 'Kavita'. She also played the role of Devi Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan back in 2001.

But it was with Balaji Telefilms' TV soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' by Ekta Kapoor which made Smriti a famous name. She literally became Tulsi Virani - her on-screen character name. 

She made a record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Smriti IraniSmriti Irani picssmriti irani weight losssmriti irani instagramKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu ThiTrending
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's comment on star kids losing out on films!

Must Watch

PT1M12S

Home Minister Amit Shah's big statement, he will become Prime Minister in 2024!