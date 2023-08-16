New Delhi: Who is Orry aka Orhan Awatramani? Anyone following Bollywood or Gen-Z celebs in the Hindi showbiz world would have come across this question. Well, we all wanna know who is he after all. Orry, as he is popularly called is often seen at high-end fashion events, Bollywood glam parties, hanging out with A-listers, and star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, and Nysa Devgan among others. But...who is Orry?

WHO IS ORRY?

So, Orry decided to give in a little brief about himself on a video shared by Netflix. Yes, he did. But didn't really reveal much information. Basically, promoting Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot's 'Heart Of Stone', the pap-favourite fashion aficionado is seen in a fun video where he is talking about himself. Watch it here:

Many of his celeb friends including Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alaviaa Jaaferi and Sara Tendulkar - all dropped their amazing comments.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's personal information is not out there in the open as yet other than the fact that he is a social activist from Mumbai, who loves flaunting his high-end brand affection. He is more often than not seen in Balenciaga, Prada and other international labels.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Orhan works as a Special Project Manager at RIL Chairpersons Office. He pursued a bachelor's in Fine arts and communication design from New York's Parsons School of Design. He not only parties with Bollywood celebs but has been spotted with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Kylie Jenner among others.

In June this year, Orhan Awatramani gave netizens a pleasant surprise after he posted a picture with none other than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his meeting in London. The two met at the Nobu, Old Park Lane restaurant. This surely got him trending on social media all day.