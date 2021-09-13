Tum kya mujhe disown karoge: Mallika Sherawat reveals why she dropped her father's last name

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat recently revealed she had disowned her father's name as a rebellion against patriarchy; subsequently, she adopted her mother's last name.

In an interview with a leading daily, Mallika revealed that she had faced objections from her family when she decided to come to Mumbai to pursue acting as her family was highly conservative.

Her family was appalled by her decision as her father felt that she will ruin the family name if she took up acting. This irked Mallika and she dropped his last name as an act of rebellion.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "It was my rebellion against patriarchy because my father said, ‘Ye filmo mein jayegi, parivaar ka naam kharab karegi, main tereko disown karta hoon (She will enter the film industry, she will ruin the family name, I disown you).’ Maine kaha, 'Main tumhara naam hi disown karti hoon. Tum kya mujhe disown karoge. Yes, you're my dad, I respect you, I love you, main apni maa ka naam use karungi (But I'll use my mother's name).' So I used Sherawat, it's my mother's name."

On the work front, Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada only. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

Apart from that, she will next be seen in the web series Nakaab which will stream on the OTT platform MX Player.