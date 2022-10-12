Tumbbad is, and will remain one of my proudest accomplishments: Sohum Shah says as the film completes 4 years of it's release

New Delhi: Sohum Shah, who was recently seen in the second season of the political drama Maharani, has been receiving praise for his role from all corners. But his film career got a kick start when his blockbuster film Tumbbad was released.

A film that took six years to complete and everything the actor had. To date, it is considered as one of the best films Indian cinema has ever produced in the horror genre. The horror-fantasy was released on October 12, 2018, and today it completes 4 years since it was released.

Sohum Shah, while talking about his film said, “Tumbbad is, and will remain one of my proudest accomplishments! Not just because of the love and critical appreciation it received from across the globe, but also because of the literal sweat, blood, tears and effort that went into making it."

He further added, "As the film completes 4 years today, I am filled with nothing but gratitude. I was always very particular about every aspect of this film- from shooting important sequences during the monsoons to getting every aspect of my character right. This film journey taught me the immense value of teamwork. It took us six whole years to bring the vision to life. But I firmly believe that we’ve made a piece of art which will withstand the test of time.”

Made on a small production budget the film grossed a total of ₹136 million at the box office, making it one of the hits of the year. Tumbbad received eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Sound Design.

The film was shot at a location that people had not visited for 100 years. The 'Sarkar's Wada' mentioned in the film where the treasure is hidden is said to be located in Tumbbad, but the actual mansion is located in Saswad, near Pune.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a number of projects in the lineup. It includes names such as 'Sanaa' with Radhika Madan, Anthology, and Dahaad.