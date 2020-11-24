TV actor Ashiesh Roy of 'Sasural Simar Ka' fame dies of kidney ailment

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Ashiesh Roy succumbed to his Kidney ailment and died at 3.45 am today. The actor battled kidney-related issues and was undergoing dialysis. He is survived by his sister, who stays in Kolkata.

Zee News contacted Ashiesh Roy's residence and got in touch with his driver Raju, who had the mobile phone of late TV actor with him. While speaking about Ashiesh, Raju said that he was unwell for quite some time and for the last 8 months was undergoing dialysis.

"He used to go for dialysis three times a week. On Saturday (November 21, 2020) he went to the hospital for the same. However, since yesterday evening his health was not well and around 3.45 am today, he died", said Raju.

At the time of his death, a house help was by Ashiesh's side.

Raju said, "like always, Ashiesh was supposed to visit the hospital on Tuesday (November 24) and to take him there, I was on my way. However, he got a call from Ashiesh's sister, who informed him about latter's demise."

Ashiesh stayed at Jogeshwari in Andheri. His sister will be in Mumbai for the last rites.

Earlier, this year in May, Ashiesh had posted on social media about his ill health and sought financial help. He was admitted to the ICU then and needed monetary support.

Many people from the industry, including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Bejoy Nambiar and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit, came forward to support Ashiesh in his crisis situation.

He even suffered a paralysis attack in 2019.

Apart from TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ amongst various others, Ashiesh has also worked in films such as ‘Home Delivery’, ‘MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ and ‘Raja Natwarlal’.

May his soul rest in peace!