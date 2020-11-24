हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashiesh Roy

TV actor Ashiesh Roy of 'Sasural Simar Ka' fame dies of kidney ailment

"He used to go for dialysis three times a week. On Saturday (November 21, 2020) he went to the hospital for the same. However, since yesterday evening his health was not well and around 3.45 am today, he died", said Raju. 

TV actor Ashiesh Roy of &#039;Sasural Simar Ka&#039; fame dies of kidney ailment
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Ashiesh Roy succumbed to his Kidney ailment and died at 3.45 am today. The actor battled kidney-related issues and was undergoing dialysis. He is survived by his sister, who stays in Kolkata. 

Zee News contacted Ashiesh Roy's residence and got in touch with his driver Raju, who had the mobile phone of late TV actor with him. While speaking about Ashiesh, Raju said that he was unwell for quite some time and for the last 8 months was undergoing dialysis. 

"He used to go for dialysis three times a week. On Saturday (November 21, 2020) he went to the hospital for the same. However, since yesterday evening his health was not well and around 3.45 am today, he died", said Raju. 

At the time of his death, a house help was by Ashiesh's side. 

Raju said, "like always, Ashiesh was supposed to visit the hospital on Tuesday (November 24) and to take him there, I was on my way. However, he got a call from Ashiesh's sister, who informed him about latter's demise."

Ashiesh stayed at Jogeshwari in Andheri. His sister will be in Mumbai for the last rites. 

Earlier, this year in May, Ashiesh had posted on social media about his ill health and sought financial help. He was admitted to the ICU then and needed monetary support. 

Many people from the industry, including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Bejoy Nambiar and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit, came forward to support Ashiesh in his crisis situation.

He even suffered a paralysis attack in 2019.

Apart from TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ amongst various others, Ashiesh has also worked in films such as ‘Home Delivery’, ‘MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ and ‘Raja Natwarlal’.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Ashiesh RoyAshiesh Roy diesactor Ashiesh RoySasural Simar KaTV actor
Next
Story

Prepping can help a lot in exploring characters: Aamir Ali on upcoming 'Naxalbari'

  • 91,77,840Confirmed
  • 1,34,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Raid at Shiv Sena MLA's house in Mumbai