TV actor Karanvir Bohra couldn't kiss his wife Teejay Sidhu inside the car, 'moral police' stops him - Watch

New Delhi: TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were caught kissing in their car by the 'moral police' on Monday (May 31) as seen in his latest Instagram video.

Any guesses on who the 'moral police' might be? Well, it was none other than her daughter sitting at the backseat of the car and stopping their parents from locking lips. She later gently smacks her dad Karanvir with a doll to reprimand him from kissing her mother Teejay.

The 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?' actor took to Instagram to share the hilarious video of his daughter interrupting his kiss with Teejay and captioned it saying, "Does this happen to all the Dads? Deprived of kissing your own wife... as #moralpolice is always watching."

Check out the hilarious video:

The adorable couple Karanvir and Teejay got married in November 2006 at the Art Of Living ashram in Bangalore. It was almost love at first sight when they met for the first time in a church, Karanvir said in an interview. They have been married for 14 years and are going strong. They became parents to twin daughters in 2016 and were blessed with a third child in December 2020.