TV actor Pearl V Puri gets bail in alleged rape case of minor, Naagin co-star Karishma Tanna says 'truth wins'

New Delhi: Popular television actor Pearl V Puri's shocking news of his arrest in allegedly raping a minor shook his fans and TV colleagues. The actor was remanded to 7-day judicial custody and booked for rape and molestation under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to Times of India report, the actor has been granted bail.

Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Waliv police on Friday evening under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21.

For the unversed, a minor girl had filed a case against the actor some years back alleging that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in TV.

His Naagin co-star Karishma Tanna broke the news of his bail. She wrote: Satyamev Jayate. Truth wins and he did win. #gotbail @pearlvpuri #istandwithpearl #truthneverhides #pvp

Besides Karishma, producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Anita Hassanandani among others dismissed it as a false charge and showed support for Pearl.

Pearl V Puri earned stardom for featuring in Ekta Kapoor's productions Naagin 3 (2018–19) and Bepanah Pyaar (2019–20) respectively.

He was first seen in the 2013 TV show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, followed by Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha among others. He played a key role in Brahmarakshas 2.