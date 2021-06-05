Famous Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri arrested for allegedly raping a minor!

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, popular TV actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai police on alleged rape charges. The news has left his fans and fellow TV colleagues in a state of disbelief.

According to a report published in Times of India, Pearl V Puri has been taken into custody and is booked for raping a minor girl and under section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) DCP, Zone 2, Sanjay Patil.

For the unversed, a minor girl had filed a case against the actor some years back alleging that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in TV.