हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pearl V Puri

Famous Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri arrested for allegedly raping a minor!

For the unversed, a minor girl had filed a case against the actor some years back alleging that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in TV.   

Famous Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri arrested for allegedly raping a minor!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, popular TV actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai police on alleged rape charges. The news has left his fans and fellow TV colleagues in a state of disbelief.

According to a report published in Times of India, Pearl V Puri has been taken into custody and is booked for raping a minor girl and under section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) DCP, Zone 2, Sanjay Patil.

For the unversed, a minor girl had filed a case against the actor some years back alleging that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in TV. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pearl V PuriPearl V Puri arrestedpear v puri raperape chargesPOCSOnaagin actor
Next
Story

TV actress Mahika Sharma makes SHOCKING revelation, says was 'believed to be a sex-worker' over her friendship with adult star Danny D!

Must Watch

PT10M28S

COVID-19: Who will take responsibility of the orphaned children?