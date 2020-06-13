TV actress Deepika Singh's mother tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, hospital refuses to share report, actor seeks help from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Deepika Singh, best known for her lead role in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' released a video and posted on her Facebook account seeking urgent help from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after her mother tested coronavirus positive.

The actress, who is visibly disturbed and looks tense sought immediate attention of the Delhi CM, explaining her family's plight in this hour of a health crisis. Deepika, in her video, revealed that after feeling feverish and experiencing loss of taste, her mother was tested in Lady Hardinge Hospital, New Delhi.

Her 59-year-old mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 but the hospital refused to give reports to the family which is making things difficult for the family. They only allowed her father to clicka picture from his phone. Watch Deepika share her ordeal:

Deepika Singh lives in Mumbai while her family is in Delhi. She revealed since she has a big join family, home quarantine seems like a dangerous idea.

The actress has sought urgent help from the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as her mother is battling the pandemic virus which has affected millions so far.