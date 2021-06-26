TV actress Sana Sayyad marries boyfriend Imaad Shamsi, see their ‘nikaah’ pics!

New Delhi: TV actress Sana Sayyad tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and college friend Imaad Shamsi on Friday (June 25). Sana shared some beautiful memories from her nikaah in her Instagram stories.

The duo had an intimate nikaah ceremony with their families and close friends in attendance.

Sana’s best friend and actor Adhvik Mahajan, also posted a video of Sana’s vidaai on his Instagram.

He shared a beautiful video and wrote, “And they lived Happily Ever After...Amen..

Love you both @sana_sayyad29 @imzi995.”

The Divya Drishti actress also shared some photos from her mehendi ceremony, which held on Thursday. Her fan pages have also shared her special day in which Sana can be seen shaking a leg with her groom along with other guests.

Recently, Adhvik shared some haldi pictures on his Instagram handle and wished the couple for their upcoming beautiful journey.

In the haldi pictures, Sana can be seen swinging along with her would-be husband and everything around them is yellow in colour. From their clothes to decorations, everything including guests were in sync with the theme.

On the work front, Sana was last seen in Lockdown Ki Lovestory. Apart from this, she was also seen in Divya Drishti.

She also participated in MTV India’s Splitsvilla 8 in 2015 where she finished as a runner-up with Utkarsh Gupta.