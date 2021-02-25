हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Dubey

TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turn producers for serial ‘Udaariyan’

Ravi Dubey said, "I am happy and proud that Sargun and myself as a team are now turning storytellers with 'Udaariyaan'. This is Sargun's baby, its conceptualized and developed by her she has literally worked night and day in making this show I am certain her earnestness and sincerity will win everyone's heart. I am forever proud of her." 

TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turn producers for serial ‘Udaariyan’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sargunmehta

Mumbai: Actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set to release their television production 'Udaariyan'. The TV show has been produced by their banner of Dreamiyata.

Sargun said: "It feels like a dream, I have to be honest I am deeply deeply attached to this show. God has been kind to both me and Ravi we have continuously seen growth. We have spent a decade being a part of so many stories and now to 'tell' a story that we believe in is surreal ...to see characters I have created come to life on screen is surreal."

Ravi added that the television industry has given them a lot and that the two have spent 15 years in the industry being a part of many stories.

"I am happy and proud that Sargun and myself as a team are now turning storytellers with 'Udaariyaan'. This is Sargun's baby, its conceptualized and developed by her she has literally worked night and day in making this show I am certain her earnestness and sincerity will win everyone's heart. I am forever proud of her," Ravi said.

The first teaser gives an interesting peek of the hero, Fateh, who leaves a boxing match midway to rush back home and grab a pair of binoculars to steal a look at his love interest, Jasmine.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ravi DubeySargun MehtaUdaariyanRavi Dubey Sargun Mehta pics
Next
Story

It is 'pawri ho rahi hai' on Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao's 'Badhaai Do' set, watch the cute video!

Must Watch

PT25M15S

DNA: Analysis of new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms