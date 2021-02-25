TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta turn producers for serial ‘Udaariyan’

Mumbai: Actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set to release their television production 'Udaariyan'. The TV show has been produced by their banner of Dreamiyata.

Sargun said: "It feels like a dream, I have to be honest I am deeply deeply attached to this show. God has been kind to both me and Ravi we have continuously seen growth. We have spent a decade being a part of so many stories and now to 'tell' a story that we believe in is surreal ...to see characters I have created come to life on screen is surreal."

Ravi added that the television industry has given them a lot and that the two have spent 15 years in the industry being a part of many stories.

"I am happy and proud that Sargun and myself as a team are now turning storytellers with 'Udaariyaan'. This is Sargun's baby, its conceptualized and developed by her she has literally worked night and day in making this show I am certain her earnestness and sincerity will win everyone's heart. I am forever proud of her," Ravi said.

The first teaser gives an interesting peek of the hero, Fateh, who leaves a boxing match midway to rush back home and grab a pair of binoculars to steal a look at his love interest, Jasmine.